Death of woman struck by motorbike in royal police escort

Woman hit by royal police escort motorbike dies

Introduction

A woman in her 80s has died in hospital after being hit by a royal police escort motorbike in southwest London on Monday. The incident occurred as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their way to Windsor for a ceremony.

Details of the Accident

The woman was crossing Upper Richmond Road in Richmond, near to the junction with Priory Lane when she was struck by the motorbike. The royal couple was not in the convoy at the time of the accident.

The victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The police have informed her family, and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

The police officers involved in the incident were also taken to the hospital for treatment but were later discharged. The matter is being investigated, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed.

Royal Reaction

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have expressed their sadness and condolences to the family of the victim. They have also reached out to the police officers involved in the accident, wishing them a speedy recovery.

The couple has been known to travel with police escorts, and the incident has raised concerns about the safety of such arrangements.

Conclusion

The tragic incident highlights the need for greater caution when it comes to motorcades and royal escorts. The police must ensure that such arrangements are carried out with the utmost care and attention to avoid any accidents or injuries. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim during this difficult time.

