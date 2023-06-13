Death of Zachary Perry, a Former Student of Gilboa Conesville Central School in Syracuse, NY

Zachary Perry, Syracuse NY and Gilboa Conesville Central Alumnus, Passes Away

The community mourns the loss of Zachary Perry, who passed away recently. Zachary was a Syracuse NY resident and alumnus of Gilboa Conesville Central. He was known for his kindness, intelligence, and dedication to his work.

Zachary will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. His legacy will live on through the memories he has left behind.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Zachary’s loved ones during this difficult time. May they find comfort and strength in the support of those around them.

