“Death penalty opponent” Today : Sister Helen Prejean, an opponent of the death penalty, to speak at UO

Sister Helen Prejean to Speak at the University of Oregon

The University of Oregon is excited to host Sister Helen Prejean, the author of “Dead Man Walking,” on May 11th, 2023. The event will take place at 7 p.m. in Room 282, Lillis Hall, and will be hosted by the University’s Prison Education Program. Sister Helen is a well-known advocate for the poor and disenfranchised and an international leader in the movement to abolish the death penalty.

A Voice for the Voiceless

For over 40 years, Sister Helen has been a voice for people on death row, their families, and the families of their victims. She has been instrumental in sparking national dialogue on capital punishment and in shaping the Catholic Church’s opposition to all executions. Sister Helen will share her insights on the country’s justice system at the event.

A Hybrid Event

The event will be hybrid, and attendees can join in person at Lillis Hall or via Zoom. Sister Helen will appear remotely from Oklahoma, where she is meeting with Richard Glossip before his scheduled execution. The Prison Education Program is excited to host this event and welcomes everyone to attend and learn from Sister Helen.

From Baton Rouge to New Orleans

Siter Helen was born on April 21, 1939, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She joined the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1957 and spent the following years teaching high school and serving as the religious education director at St. Frances Cabrini Parish in New Orleans and the formation director for her religious community.

In 1982, Sister Helen moved into the St. Thomas Housing Project in New Orleans to live and work with the poor. While there, she began corresponding with Patrick Sonnier, who had been sentenced to death for the murder of two teenagers. Two years later, when Sonnier was put to death in the electric chair, Sister Helen was there to witness his execution. In the following months, she became spiritual advisor to another death row inmate, Robert Lee Willie, who was to meet the same fate as Sonnier.

Dead Man Walking

Sister Helen’s experiences inspired her to write a book, “Dead Man Walking: An Eyewitness Account of the Death Penalty in the United States.” The book ignited a national debate on capital punishment and inspired an Academy Award-winning movie, a play, and an opera. Sister Helen embarked on a speaking tour that continues today.

Join Sister Helen Prejean at the University of Oregon

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from Sister Helen Prejean and learn from her experiences and insights. Attend the event on May 11th at 7 p.m. at Lillis Hall or join via Zoom. The Prison Education Program at the University of Oregon welcomes everyone to attend and be part of this important conversation.

