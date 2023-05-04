“Death penalty” Today : Inconsistency among Catholic governors regarding the death penalty

The use of capital punishment has been a contentious issue in the United States, with some Catholic governors embracing the practice despite opposition from the Catholic Church. However, a growing number of Republican state lawmakers are now backing efforts to repeal the death penalty, marking a notable shift in conservatives’ views on the matter.

On April 20, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that will eliminate the state’s requirement that juries in capital punishment cases agree unanimously to recommend death sentences, lowering the number of jurors needed to hand down a death sentence from eight to 12, the lowest threshold of any U.S. state. Florida’s Catholic bishops criticized the legislation, which is an outlier among states where the death penalty remains legal. Of the 27 states that permit capital punishment, three do not require a unanimous jury to impose it.

DeSantis, who is Catholic, is seen as a likely contender for the 2024 Republican presidential primary but has not declared his candidacy. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is also Catholic, has called capital punishment “Texas justice” and oversaw five executions in 2022, tying his state with Oklahoma for most executions in the country last year. Former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, a Republican and a Catholic who is now a U.S. senator for the Cornhusker State, helped finance a referendum in 2016 to preserve the death penalty after his state’s unicameral Republican Legislature voted to repeal it the previous year.

However, despite the support for the practice from some Republican governors, Demetrius Minor, national manager of Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, said that support for the death penalty is not conservative. “It’s natural to have an emotional response to tragedies that occur. But policy cannot be rooted in emotion,” Minor said. “Here are the facts about the death penalty: It’s a wasteful and expensive government program. It has an unacceptable probability of executing innocent people. It is failed policy for victims’ families. It is also arbitrarily and unfairly administered by the government.”

Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of the Catholic Mobilizing Network, said “for years, capital punishment was considered a partisan issue, but over time, that’s become less and less true. Today, much of the progress being made to abolish the death penalty is being spearheaded by Republican politicians. More than ever before, Republicans and Democrats are collaborating on bipartisan repeal efforts, often finding far more success by working together than they ever could have by working separately. Increasingly, the death penalty is becoming a rare area of common ground in our modern political landscape, where people are seeing eye to eye, rather than finding themselves at odds.”

Noting the Church’s teaching that capital punishment is inadmissible in all cases because it violates the sanctity of life, Vaillancourt Murphy argued “the evidence is clear that capital punishment is an error-prone and expensive government program. Ending the death penalty is a growing area of agreement in a very divided time.” Despite growing bipartisan opposition to the practice, she said, “when an election season rolls around, we sometimes start to see politicians promote pro-execution rhetoric and legislation.”

Vaillancourt Murphy called for prayer “for their hearts to soften to embrace the fullness of the Church’s pro-life ethic, and we must advocate on behalf of the lives of people on death row, which rest in these leaders’ hands.” She emphasized that “though the politics of capital punishment might shift from one election cycle to the next, Catholic teaching on the issue does not.”

News Source : Catholic Review

Source Link :Catholic governors inconsistent on role of death penalty/