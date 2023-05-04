“Death row felon” : Death Row Inmate from RivCo, Convicted of Killing 2, Discovered Deceased in Central Coast Prison

Felon Who Murdered Mother-in-Law and Her Teenage Son Dies in State Prison

Micky Ray Cage, a convicted felon who killed his mother-in-law and her teenage son in a Riverside-area revenge attack, passed away in his cell at Salinas Valley State Prison. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported that Cage was found dead at 7:30 a.m. The Monterey County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of his death.

Cage was sentenced to death in November 2003 for two counts of first-degree murder, with special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and perpetrating multiple murders. He killed 50-year-old Brunilda “Bruni” Montanez and her 16-year-old son, David Burgos, on November 9, 1998.

According to court documents, Cage was furious that Montanez had helped her daughter escape from their abusive relationship, leaving with their children. He went to Montanez’s residence and killed her with a shotgun after she opened the front door. He then proceeded to Burgos’ bedroom and killed him.

Cage’s prior convictions included domestic violence and drug trafficking. His attorneys filed an appeal in 2015, but the California Supreme Court upheld his death sentence.

Domestic violence remains a pervasive issue in the United States, affecting millions of people each year. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, sexual violence, and/or stalking. In 2019, there were 1,357 reported domestic violence calls in Riverside County alone, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

It is crucial to recognize the signs of domestic violence and provide support to those who may be experiencing it. Warning signs include physical injuries, isolation from family and friends, constantly checking in with their partner, and having a partner who is controlling or possessive.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides confidential support, safety planning, and referrals to local resources. Their hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or online at thehotline.org.

In conclusion, the death of Micky Ray Cage serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence and the importance of supporting survivors. It is essential to continue advocating for policies and resources that address domestic violence and ensure justice for victims and their families.

News Source : KESQ

Source Link :RivCo death row felon who killed 2 found dead in Central Coast prison/