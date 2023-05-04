“Death Sentence” : Warminster Double Homicide Results in Man’s Death Sentence

Alfonso Sanchez Sentenced to Death for 2007 Murders in Warminster Township

A Bucks County jury has sentenced Alfonso Sanchez to death for the killings of a man and woman inside a Warminster Township apartment in October 2007. This marks the second time Sanchez was convicted and sentenced to death for the murders of Lisa Diaz, 27, and Mendez Thomas, 22.

Sanchez, a resident of Philadelphia, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 2008 for the killings. However, he appealed his decision, and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office agreed to grant him a retrial in 2017.

Last week, in the retrial before Common Pleas Judge Alan M. Rubenstein, Sanchez was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and related offenses. He was also found guilty of solicitation to commit murder in a plot to kill a woman who survived the 2007 rampage in the Bucks Landing apartments.

During the penalty phase, prosecutors presented aggravating factors that justified Sanchez’s death sentence for the first-degree murder of Diaz. Among those factors, Sanchez committed the killings while in the perpetration of a felony and knowingly created a grave risk of death to others.

Sanchez will be formally sentenced to death for the murder of Diaz and to life for the murder of Thomas by Rubenstein at a later date. He will also be sentenced at that time for soliciting three others to have the living witness against him killed.

The family of the victims gave heart-wrenching testimony on the first day of the penalty phase. “I’m ecstatic that I could bring this to a close for the family after they waited patiently for 16 years,” said District Attorney Matt Weintraub following the jury’s decision. “It was a terrible ordeal for them to go through it again, but we feel vindicated that the jury rendered the verdict that they rendered.”

On the night of Oct. 16, 2007, Sanchez and two other men went to Thomas’s apartment under the ruse that they wanted to buy marijuana from him. After they had completed the marijuana transaction inside the apartment, Thomas and Sanchez got into a verbal altercation when one of them stepped on the other’s shoe. During the altercation, Sanchez followed Thomas into the hallway of the apartment and shot him in the head. He then turned the gun on Diaz, shooting her multiple times, including once to her head. Sanchez then fired the gun at Diaz’s sister, who was able to grab her son and ball him up in her arms in a protective fetal position, shielding him from gunfire. She was shot in the knee.

In 2008, Sanchez was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to death, but in 2017, he was granted a new trial after it was discovered that DNA lab reports were not turned over to his attorneys during the initial trial. While awaiting the new trial, Sanchez tried to finish what he started in 2007 and ordered the killing of the surviving witness. Bucks County Detectives thwarted his plot.

The trial included a 911 call played during the trial and again during closing arguments, in which the surviving victim can be heard telling dispatchers that she knows who shot her, her sister, and her boyfriend: “His name’s Alfonso,” she said.

