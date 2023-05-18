“Death Stranding Epic Games free download”: “Epic Games Store offers Death Stranding for free”

#DeathStranding #FreeGame #EpicGamesStore #PCGaming #SEOBoost

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding now free on Epic Game Store The sci-fi delivery simulator game, Death Stranding, is now available for free on the Epic Game Store. This offer is valid until May 25th at 4 pm UK time and saves players £24. In addition to this offer, the Epic Game Store is also offering a five percent credit on purchases made through the store, including games, add-ons, subscriptions, and virtual currency. This offer can be used in combination with other discounts but will be removed from the account if unused after 25 months. Digital Foundry examines Death Stranding on PC compared to PlayStation 5. The Epic MEGA Sale 2023 is also active until June 15th, with discounts of up to 75% on certain games. Epic Coupon program grants a further 25% off games worth $15 or more. For example, Saints Row is 55% off, FIFA 23 is 70% off, and Far Cry 6 is 75% off. Additionally, a free Fortnite skin pack is available to claim from the Epic Game Store featuring a frozen devil lady. This offer is also available on other console stores on Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Q: What is the latest free game available to claim via the Epic Game Store?

A: The latest free game available to claim via the Epic Game Store is Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding.

Q: How much does Death Stranding typically cost?

A: Death Stranding typically costs £24.

Q: How long will Death Stranding be available for free on the Epic Game Store?

A: Death Stranding will be available for free on the Epic Game Store until 25th May at 4pm UK time.

Q: What other offers are available on the Epic Game Store?

A: The Epic Game Store is offering a five percent credit on purchases made through the store, as well as the Epic MEGA Sale 2023, which offers up to 75% off certain games and the Epic Coupon program which grants a further 25% off games worth $15 or more.

Q: Is there a free Fortnite skin pack available to claim from the Epic Game Store?

A: Yes, there is a free Fortnite skin pack available to claim from the Epic Game Store now.

1. Death Stranding Epic Games Store download

2. Death Stranding free on Epic Games Store promotion

3. Death Stranding PC gameplay on Epic Games Store

4. Death Stranding reviews on Epic Games Store

5. Death Stranding Epic Games Store release date.

Source Link :Death Stranding free on Epic Games Store/