Death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar triggers reactions, suspect identified as BJP activist Saurabh Pimpalkar

Sharad Pawar : Death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar triggers strong reactions, suspect identified as BJP activist Saurabh Pimpalkar

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, aged 82, received a death threat on social media on Friday, causing concern amongst politicians across the state. The threat was sent as a tweet and referenced the killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in 2013, saying that Pawar would meet the “same fate”. The person responsible for the threat has been identified as Amravati BJP activist Saurabh Pimpalkar. Pawar’s security has been increased, and the NCP has demanded Pimpalkar’s immediate arrest. Pimpalkar is currently a co-accused in an Amravati University law exam paper leak.

News Source : Prafulla Marpakwar

