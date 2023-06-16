Death Toll Rises: Live Performance of “Killed By Death” at Montreux 2007







Killed By Death (Live at Montreux, 2007)

Verse 1:

If you squeeze my lizard, I’ll put my snake on you

I’m a romantic adventure and I’m a reptile too

But it don’t make no difference ‘cos I ain’t gonna be easy, easy

The only time I’m gonna be easy’s when I’m

Chorus:

Killed by death (x4)

Verse 2:

I’m a lone wolf ligger but I ain’t no pretty boy

I’m a backbone shiver and I’m a bundle of joy

But it don’t make no difference ‘cos I ain’t gonna be easy, easy

The only time I’m gonna be easy’s when I’m

Chorus:

Killed by death (x4)

Verse 3:

Oh I’m a nasty piece of work, I’m a ghost, I’m a flirt

I’m a walking disaster, I’m a king, I’m a jerk

But it don’t make no difference ‘cos I ain’t gonna be easy, easy

The only time I’m gonna be easy’s when I’m

Chorus:

Killed by death (x8)





