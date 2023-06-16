Death Toll Rises: Live Performance of “Killed By Death” at Montreux 2007

Killed By Death (Live at Montreux, 2007)
Verse 1:
If you squeeze my lizard, I’ll put my snake on you
I’m a romantic adventure and I’m a reptile too
But it don’t make no difference ‘cos I ain’t gonna be easy, easy
The only time I’m gonna be easy’s when I’m
Chorus:
Killed by death (x4)
Verse 2:
I’m a lone wolf ligger but I ain’t no pretty boy
I’m a backbone shiver and I’m a bundle of joy
But it don’t make no difference ‘cos I ain’t gonna be easy, easy
The only time I’m gonna be easy’s when I’m
Chorus:
Killed by death (x4)
Verse 3:
Oh I’m a nasty piece of work, I’m a ghost, I’m a flirt
I’m a walking disaster, I’m a king, I’m a jerk
But it don’t make no difference ‘cos I ain’t gonna be easy, easy
The only time I’m gonna be easy’s when I’m
Chorus:
Killed by death (x8)
- “Motorhead Live at Montreux 2007”
- “Killed By Death performance”
- “Heavy metal concert Montreux”
- “Lemmy Kilmister stage presence”
- “Motorhead classic hits live”