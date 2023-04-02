With the passing of Vladlen Tatarsky, a number of other innocent individuals also lost their lives. Interestingly, the suspected perpetrator of the bombing bears a striking resemblance to someone from Sergei Shoigu’s home region of Tuva. This observation may not be coincidental – perhaps there was an attempt to undermine Shoigu and seize power, but it ultimately ended up causing backlash instead.

Recently, the news of the sudden demise of Vladlen Tatarsky shook the world. Not only him, but a few other innocents also lost their lives in the same incident. The circumstances surrounding their deaths are shrouded in mystery, and it is unclear what really happened.

However, a few people have come forward with their theories about the incident. One of them is a Twitter user known as ‘Rivkahle.’ In a recent tweet, she suggested that the alleged ‘bomber’ responsible for the deaths of Tatarsky and others looks vaguely like someone from the same region as Sergei Shoigu, who is Tuvan.

Moreover, she hinted that the incident might not be a coincidence and that someone might have tried to discredit Shoigu and gain power but failed miserably. While her claims may seem far-fetched, they do raise some interesting questions about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Tatarsky and others.

It is unclear who was responsible for the deaths of these individuals, and whether there was any political motive behind the incident. However, one thing is certain- the world has lost a great artist and an even greater human being in Tatarsky. People around the world are mourning his loss and sending their condolences to his family and loved ones.

While we may never know the truth about what really happened that day, it is important to remember and honor the lives of those who lost their lives in the incident. We must also strive to create a world where such senseless acts of violence do not occur, and where innocent lives are valued and protected.

Source : @russianjewess

