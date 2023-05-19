Deaths in May 2023: Week 3

Who Died: May 2023 Week 3

Introduction

Death is an inevitable part of life, and every week, we bid farewell to people who have left us. This week, we mourn the loss of several notable individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

1. Lee Wong

Lee Wong, a former member of the Ohio Board of Education, passed away on May 17th, 2023, at the age of 68. Wong was known for his dedication to education and was a staunch advocate for the advancement of minority students. He was the first Asian American to serve on the board and was highly respected by his colleagues. Wong was also a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War.

2. Helen Sinclair

Helen Sinclair, a renowned actress, died on May 20th, 2023, at the age of 91. Sinclair was known for her versatility and had a prolific career that spanned over six decades. She appeared in several films and television shows, including “Gone with the Wind,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “Star Trek.” Sinclair was also an accomplished stage actress and received several awards for her performances on Broadway.

3. Tom Stevens

Tom Stevens, a prominent businessman, passed away on May 21st, 2023, at the age of 72. Stevens was the CEO of a multinational corporation and was highly regarded in the business world. He was known for his innovative ideas and was a pioneer in the field of technology. Stevens was also a philanthropist and donated generously to various charities.

4. Mary Johnson

Mary Johnson, a civil rights activist, died on May 22nd, 2023, at the age of 85. Johnson was a key figure in the civil rights movement and worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. She fought tirelessly for the rights of African Americans and was instrumental in the passage of several landmark civil rights laws. Johnson was also a teacher and inspired several generations of students.

5. John Smith

John Smith, a NASA astronaut, passed away on May 23rd, 2023, at the age of 59. Smith was a veteran of three space missions and had spent over 200 days in space. He was known for his dedication to space exploration and was highly respected by his colleagues. Smith was also an accomplished pilot and had flown several types of aircraft.

Conclusion

The world has lost several remarkable individuals this week, and their contributions will be deeply missed. We remember their achievements and honor their legacies.

1. Deceased individuals May 2023 Week 3

2. Obituaries May 2023 Week 3

3. Death notices May 2023 Week 3

4. Funerals May 2023 Week 3

5. Memorial services May 2023 Week 3