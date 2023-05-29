“Deavan Clegg Cancer Diagnosis Anniversary”: Deavan Clegg, TV Personality, Celebrates One Year since Her Son’s Cancer Diagnosis

Deavan Clegg, a reality star from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her son Taeyang’s cancer diagnosis. Taeyang was diagnosed with a very aggressive type of cancer called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was three years old. Although he is still battling the disease, Clegg is focusing on the positives and celebrating that his treatment means he is one step closer to recovery.

Clegg shared a touching video recap of Taeyang’s cancer battle so far on Instagram and expressed her gratitude for all the support she has received from family, friends, and fans. Due to her son’s illness, Clegg had to stop her normal job to become his full-time caregiver, making it difficult to pay for his medical bills. However, the support she has received has helped her provide proper care for Taeyang during this difficult time.

Caring for a child with cancer can be extremely overwhelming, but there are many resources available to turn to. The National Cancer Institute recommends building strong partnerships with the child’s care team, taking advantage of specialists who can help, ensuring online sources are credible, understanding the information provided by the care team, and keeping the child’s pediatrician updated.

It’s important to know that you’re not alone if you’re struggling with your emotions while caring for a child with cancer. Support from family, therapy, and making time for oneself are crucial for caregivers. It’s essential to have something outside of the focus of caring for someone you love with cancer.

Dealing with cancer is a roller coaster of emotions, and sometimes, crying is a good way to cope with the situation. It’s vital to communicate openly and honestly with the care team, ask questions, and discuss the child’s treatment path. Getting multiple opinions regarding the child’s treatment path is also recommended.

In conclusion, caring for a child with cancer is challenging, but with the right support and resources, it’s possible to get through it. Clegg’s positive outlook and the support she has received are an inspiration to many caregivers. The one-year anniversary of Taeyang’s diagnosis marks one step closer to his recovery, and the journey continues.

Deavan Clegg Cancer Diagnosis TV Star One Year Anniversary Parenting through Cancer

News Source : Abigail Seaberg

Source Link :TV Star Deavan Clegg Marks One Year since Her Son’s Cancer Diagnosis/