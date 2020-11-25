Deb Price Death -Dead – Obituaries: Deb Price, a tremendous journalist, a Nieman Fellow has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.
” Joshua Benton on Twitter: “I am very sorry to report the death of @bydebprice, a tremendous journalist, a Nieman Fellow (Class of 2011), and a real trailblazer for LGBTQ people in newsrooms and around the country. 1/x ”
I am very sorry to report the death of @bydebprice, a tremendous journalist, a Nieman Fellow (Class of 2011), and a real trailblazer for LGBTQ people in newsrooms and around the country.
1/x pic.twitter.com/et0TUB7V20
— Joshua Benton (@jbenton) November 25, 2020
Tributes
RIP Deb Price – she'd heartily greet me each morning as I walked into @SCMPNews. From the North Virginia Sun to @washingtonpost, award-winning work at @WSJ… a towering career – every day I watched her nurture, urge and cheer on young journos to do great work. A huge loss. pic.twitter.com/QburhXrgvC
— Jarrod Watt (@Jay_Watt) November 25, 2020
