Deb Price Death -Dead – Obituaries: Deb Price, a tremendous journalist, a Nieman Fellow has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

” Joshua Benton on Twitter: “I am very sorry to report the death of @bydebprice, a tremendous journalist, a Nieman Fellow (Class of 2011), and a real trailblazer for LGBTQ people in newsrooms and around the country. 1/x ”

I am very sorry to report the death of @bydebprice, a tremendous journalist, a Nieman Fellow (Class of 2011), and a real trailblazer for LGBTQ people in newsrooms and around the country. 1/x pic.twitter.com/et0TUB7V20 — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) November 25, 2020

Tributes

RIP Deb Price – she'd heartily greet me each morning as I walked into @SCMPNews. From the North Virginia Sun to @washingtonpost, award-winning work at @WSJ… a towering career – every day I watched her nurture, urge and cheer on young journos to do great work. A huge loss. pic.twitter.com/QburhXrgvC — Jarrod Watt (@Jay_Watt) November 25, 2020