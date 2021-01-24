Debbie Bath-Hadden Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mayor Debbie Bath-Hadden has Died .

Mayor Debbie Bath-Hadden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Mayor Debbie Bath-Hadden passed away early this morning after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Please keep her family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.

