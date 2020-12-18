Debbie Duncan Death -Dead – Obituary : Debbie Duncan, a jazz great who was called Minnesota’s “First Lady of Song has Died .
Debbie Duncan, a jazz great who was called Minnesota's "First Lady of Song," has died at age 69. @DakotaMpls founder Lowell Pickett described her as "one of the most admired and best loved artists in Minnesota's rich musical world."
