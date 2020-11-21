Debbie Pettit Death -Dead : Debbie Pettit, workhorse for the Republican Party has Died.
Debbie Pettit, workhorse for the Republican Party has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.
“Troy Balderson on Twitter: “Saddened by the sudden passing of Debbie Pettit, a friend and workhorse for the Republican Party. I depended on Debbie’s support from the beginning of my political career. She will be sorely missed. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to her family and friends. ”
Saddened by the sudden passing of Debbie Pettit, a friend and workhorse for the Republican Party. I depended on Debbie’s support from the beginning of my political career. She will be sorely missed. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/akJ07yhQsC
— Troy Balderson (@Troy_Balderson) November 21, 2020
Tributes
Many of us claim Southeastern Ohio GOP politics as our turf. Only one truly owned it.
Shocked, saddened and at a loss over the passing over my friend Debbie Pettit.
Appalachia, Ohio will see a little less sunshine. https://t.co/XkaFvlg0A6
— Colton Henson (@ColtonHensonOH) November 21, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.