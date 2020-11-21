Debbie Pettit Death -Dead : Debbie Pettit, workhorse for the Republican Party has Died.

Saddened by the sudden passing of Debbie Pettit, a friend and workhorse for the Republican Party. I depended on Debbie’s support from the beginning of my political career. She will be sorely missed. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/akJ07yhQsC — Troy Balderson (@Troy_Balderson) November 21, 2020

Tributes

Many of us claim Southeastern Ohio GOP politics as our turf. Only one truly owned it. Shocked, saddened and at a loss over the passing over my friend Debbie Pettit. Appalachia, Ohio will see a little less sunshine. https://t.co/XkaFvlg0A6 — Colton Henson (@ColtonHensonOH) November 21, 2020