Debbie Thomas Death – Dead : Debbie Thomas Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Debbie Thomas has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“Mike Garcia on Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of my friend Debbie Thomas, who passed away at her home in Simi Valley this morning. Debbie was a selfless woman who always worked tirelessly to make her community a better place. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.”

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of my friend Debbie Thomas, who passed away at her home in Simi Valley this morning. Debbie was a selfless woman who always worked tirelessly to make her community a better place. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. — Mike Garcia (@MikeGarcia2020) October 28, 2020

Tributes

Simi Valley, a beautiful part of California’s 25th District, lost one of its finest citizens today, Debbie Thomas. Debbie Thomas was a dear friend of mine. Today my thoughts and prayers are with her husband, Fred Thomas, and the family. — Rep. Mike Garcia (@RepMikeGarcia) October 27, 2020