Deborah Colicchio Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Deborah Colicchio has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021

Deborah Colicchio has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Jason K Messier is with Deborah Colicchio. 10h · Today my thoughts are with the Colicchio Family! I know many of her friends are in this group as well as those she met over the years at Harris Bar and Grille! I just stopped in and saw Deb three days ago. Awful news! Rest Easy Deborah Colicchio!

Courtney Pontarelli

I am so sorry, this is heartbreaking news. May you find peace in your memories with her. She is one of a kind and will be forever remembered. My prayers are with you.

Ronnie Tosoni

Ameera, very sad news about your friend Deb. She was always so bubbly and friendly whenever we saw her. I’m so very sorry for yours and Tinisha’s loss and praying for Deb’s family and friends.

Ameera Norton.

To say I am lost is an understatement…Everyone needs to have a friend like Deborah Colicchio. She is the most loyal, genuine, realest person you will ever meet. She was loved by so many that her smile and presence would light up a room. I am completely heartbroken and will miss you so much. Rest In Peace beautiful, until we meet again

Alexis Daggett

thanks for this post jay, my mom was loved by so many. she had a heart of gold

Adam Pepin

Never forget the memories we shared as kids and then only to meet up again later in life. Will miss you Deb ! .

Gee Dee

So sorry for her family and friends loss. Prayers during this difficult time ❤️



Barbara Parrillo

Sending my sincerest condolences to the entire family. May God Bless you all and help with the grieving process.

Scott Henderson

We are so sorry for the Colicchio family loss. She was a great friend and will be missed

Jenn Crugnale

Very sad to hear this news today it was the first thing I saw when I woke up…. Debbie will be sadly missed by many many people and the west warwick/Coventry community may she rest easy in God’s arms. My condolences and deepest sympathy to her family … See More



Michelle Lee

Is this the woman that just took over the elks and redid it?? My condolences to the family

Pat Ruzanski-Johnson

I am just so sad to hear this. Deb always took great care of everyone. Her smile and wit will be missed.

Trish OBrien

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the Family! I’m so sorry for the loss and very sad .