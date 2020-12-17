Deborah Frank Death -Obituary – Dead : Deborah Frank has Died .

Deborah Frank. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Ellen Tannenbaum is with Deborah Frank. 4 hrs · I met Deborah Frank in my kitchen at a party in 2000. She made me laugh and feel comfortable in my own home. I thought: “I’ve got to get me the energy that this woman has.” I still think this. Whip smart. Hilarious. Decisive. Generous. Great taste in furniture. Amazing woman. My heart breaks for Rebecca, Pete, & the family she held so close. I miss you already. Rest In Peace.

Dana Lawrence Gillis wrote

Rest in peace, Deborah Frank. Since I first met you in middle school, I always felt you could have been my sister from another mister. We were never “close” but we were always friends. Through the years I’ve had more than one person tell me we looked and acted alike, and even as adults I always marveled at how I felt like I could be looking at myself as I scrolled through the photos you’ve shared. It is bittersweet solace that your painfully premature departure from this world will undeniably ensure your daughter’s most positive impact on it, in your name, in your spirit, and in your most incredible legacy of strength, wisdom and beauty. Your memory will always be for a blessing in this house. Sending love and prayers to your family, friends and all those impacted by your profound loss.

Zachary Gilhooley wrote

That’s saddening. I’m sorry for the loss of your friend.

Zachary Gilhooley

Surprisingly sad, I think she was someone that I should have known. I see that we had a lot of friends in common.

Gloria Levin Ash

So sorry. Sending heartfelt sympathy and huge virtual hugs

Deborah Stern Harris

I’m so sorry for your loss. May her memory be a blessing.

Diane Blachno

Sorry to hear of your loss. Condolences!

Jessica Sectzer-Rubin

I’m so sorry. So young. So profoundly sad.

Paula Lipson

So sorry for your loss Dana. May your friend’s memory be for a blessing.

Jaimie Drenik Rosario

Sending you a hug sis. I’m sorry to hear about this loss of a friend.

Jeanie McNicol

Sorry for your loss may she rest in peace and that the good memories heal your heart

Linda Handel

Nothing sweeter then that special friendship. With having just lost Sarah you may find as I am— You will miss her like crazy. Cry because you couldn’t be there, then begin to smile a little more each day as you remember all the incredible fun times you had and how you made life better for each other. So sorry, sweetheart.