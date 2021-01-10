Deborah Rhode Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Deborah Rhode has Died .

Tobias Barrington Wolff 22h · I grieve the loss today of my friend Deborah Rhode, the Ernest W. McFarland Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, a widely regarded expert in legal ethics and the norms of the profession, a leader in feminist legal thought and championing access for women in the profession, and a towering figure at one of the nation’s greatest institutions of higher learning. Deborah took me under her wing during my year-long visit at Stanford early in my career and offered me her friendship. A beautiful picture of Justices Marshall and Brennan walking the halls of the Supreme Court that she took as a clerk and gave me as a gift at the end of my visit now hangs in a place of honor in whatever home I occupy in Philadelphia. Stanford will not be the same without her.

Bridget Wilson

Very sad. I read her work in the mid-90s. She was a pioneer of feminist legal thought. Sorry for your loss of a friend and colleague.

Deborah Culhane

Oh man, what I loss. I’m so sorry, Tobias Barrington Wolff. Though I did not know her personally, she has been an inspiration for my own feminist legal career. Not to mention we shared a name and hair color. I’m sorry for your loss.

Reggie Shuford

So sorry for your loss. 2021 thus far hasn’t been altogether different from some of the horrors of 2020.

