Debra Ivory Death -Dead – Obituary : Debra Ivory the owner of George’s Happy Hog passed from COVID-1.
Debra Ivory has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
I’m hurting of this news I found out about a family friend and a pillar in our community who passed of Covid! Debra Ivory the owner of George’s Happy Hog passed from COVID-19 complications! She was so precious and was so excited about things I was doing ! pic.twitter.com/vKJtgXMS5j
— Jabee (@mynameisJabee) December 14, 2020
