Debra Ivory Death -Dead – Obituary : Debra Ivory the owner of George’s Happy Hog passed from COVID-1.

By | December 15, 2020
Debra Ivory has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Jabee @mynameisJabee I’m hurting of this news I found out about a family friend and a pillar in our community who passed of Covid! Debra Ivory the owner of George’s Happy Hog passed from COVID-19 complications! She was so precious and was so excited about things I was doing !

