“Debt ceiling bill”: Top 5 US News Headlines: House Approves Debt Ceiling Bill, Oklahoma Court’s Verdict on Abortion Laws, and Other Updates

US Births Flat in 2020 as Pandemic Causes Decrease in Birth Rates

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Thursday that US births were flat last year, with fewer babies born than in previous years due to the pandemic. The report, based on a review of more than 99% of birth certificates issued in 2020, found that a little under 3.7 million babies were born in the US, about 3,000 fewer than the year before.

Rise in Birth Rates for Moms 35 and Older

Despite the decrease in overall birth rates, the CDC found that births to moms 35 and older continued to rise. In fact, the report shows that the highest rates of births were among this age group since the 1960s. This could be due to a number of factors, including women choosing to delay childbirth in order to focus on their careers or financial stability.

Record-Low Birth Rates for Moms in Their Teens and Early 20s

However, the gains in birth rates for older moms were offset by record-low birth rates for moms in their teens and early 20s. This trend has been ongoing for several years, with the birth rate among teens reaching an all-time low in 2019. The pandemic has likely exacerbated this trend, as young people are facing economic uncertainty and may be hesitant to start families in such a challenging environment.

The Impact of the Pandemic on Birth Rates

The pandemic has had a significant impact on birth rates in the US, as many families faced financial and logistical challenges that made it difficult to support a growing family. Job losses and economic uncertainty have left many couples hesitant to start a family, while social distancing measures and concerns about the virus have made it difficult to access prenatal care and other important resources.

The Importance of Supporting Families During Challenging Times

As we continue to navigate the pandemic and its aftermath, it is important to prioritize support for families and ensure that they have the resources they need to thrive. This includes access to quality healthcare, affordable childcare, and financial assistance to help families weather economic challenges. By investing in families, we can help ensure that all children have the opportunity to grow and thrive, regardless of the challenges they may face.

Debt ceiling bill Oklahoma abortion laws US House of Representatives Supreme Court rulings US government shutdown

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :Top 5 stories from the US: House passes debt ceiling bill, Oklahoma court rules on abortion laws, and more/