debt deal: Rep. Scott Perry states that Democrats have a strong incentive to vote on the debt deal, as they have four trillion reasons to do so.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., recently joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the debt deal ahead of the House’s expected vote. The debt deal has been a hot topic in Congress, with Democrats and Republicans both expressing their opinions on the matter. In this article, we will dive deeper into Rep. Perry’s thoughts and opinions on the debt deal.

Before we delve into Rep. Perry’s thoughts on the debt deal, it’s important to understand what the debt deal entails. The debt deal is a bipartisan agreement that would suspend the debt ceiling through July 2021 and increase government spending by $320 billion over two years. The deal has been met with mixed reactions from both sides of the aisle.

During his appearance on ‘Mornings with Maria,’ Rep. Perry expressed his concerns about the debt deal. He stated that he believes the deal is a “terrible and reckless agreement” that will add trillions of dollars to the national debt.

Rep. Perry went on to explain that he believes the debt ceiling should not be suspended. He argued that the debt ceiling exists for a reason and that Congress needs to be held accountable for their spending. He stated that suspending the debt ceiling sends the message to the American people that Congress is not taking their responsibility seriously.

In addition to his concerns about the debt ceiling, Rep. Perry also expressed his concerns about the increase in government spending. He stated that he believes the government should be focused on reducing spending rather than increasing it. He argued that the government needs to start living within its means and stop borrowing money from future generations.

Rep. Perry’s concerns about the debt deal are not unwarranted. The debt deal would increase government spending by $320 billion over two years, which would add to the already staggering national debt. The national debt currently stands at over $22 trillion, and if the debt deal is approved, it will only continue to rise.

In addition to the impact on the national debt, the debt deal could also have other negative consequences. For example, some experts believe that the debt deal could lead to higher inflation and interest rates. This could make it more difficult for Americans to buy homes, cars, and other goods and services.

In conclusion, Rep. Scott Perry’s concerns about the debt deal are valid. The debt deal would suspend the debt ceiling and increase government spending, which would add to the already staggering national debt. While the debt deal has been met with mixed reactions, it’s important for Congress to consider the long-term impact of their decisions on the American people. As Rep. Perry stated, the government needs to start living within its means and stop borrowing money from future generations.

News Source : Fox Business

