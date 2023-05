“Decapitated body identification” today : Identification of Decapitated Body Found in Alabama Confirms Victim as California Resident

Identification Made: Decapitated Body Discovered in Alabama is California Resident today 2023.

After 26 years, a man found murdered and dismembered along an Alabama creek has been identified as a California resident. In 1997, an Alabama boy discovered the decapitated and mutilated body while exploring Little Cotaco Creek. The victim’s identity was unknown until recently, when DNA testing confirmed his name as Jose Francisco Rodriguez.

