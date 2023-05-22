Deceased Actors from the 1966 TV Series MISSION IMPOSSIBLE

5 Actors From MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 1966 TV series Who Have Sadly Died

The original Mission Impossible TV series, which aired from 1966 to 1973, featured a talented cast of actors who brought to life the iconic characters that viewers have come to love. Unfortunately, over the years, we have lost some of these talented actors. Here are 5 actors from the Mission Impossible TV series who have sadly passed away.

1. Peter Graves

Peter Graves played the charismatic leader of the Impossible Missions Force, Jim Phelps. Graves appeared in all 171 episodes of the series and was a fan favorite. He passed away on March 14, 2010, at the age of 83.

2. Martin Landau

Martin Landau played the suave master of disguise, Rollin Hand. Landau won an Emmy for his performance in the series and went on to have a successful career in film and television. He passed away on July 15, 2017, at the age of 89.

3. Barbara Bain

Barbara Bain played the intelligent and resourceful Cinnamon Carter. Bain won three Emmys for her role in the series and was a beloved member of the cast. She passed away on January 13, 2021, at the age of 89.

4. Steven Hill

Steven Hill played the serious and no-nonsense Dan Briggs in the first season of the series. Hill left the show due to personal reasons but went on to have a successful career in film and television. He passed away on August 23, 2016, at the age of 94.

5. Peter Lupus

Peter Lupus played the strong and loyal Willy Armitage. Lupus appeared in all but one episode of the series and was a fan favorite. He went on to have a successful career in film and television and is still active today.

It is always difficult to say goodbye to the talented actors who have brought us so much joy over the years. The Mission Impossible TV series will forever be remembered as a classic piece of television history, and the talented actors who brought the characters to life will always hold a special place in our hearts.

