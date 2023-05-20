Deceased Barbershop Owner, Jose Lebron, Discovered in Submerged Vehicle by Kissimmee Police

Jose Lebron Obituary: Missing Barbershop Owner Found Dead Inside Submerged Car in Kissimmee

The Disappearance

Jose Lebron, a beloved barbershop owner in Kissimmee, went missing on August 27, 2021. The 28-year-old was last seen leaving his barbershop, Fadez Barber Shop, on South Orange Blossom Trail. Friends and family immediately launched a search for Lebron, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The Discovery

On September 2, 2021, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a submerged car in a retention pond off of Osceola Parkway. The car was pulled from the water, and deputies discovered Lebron’s body inside.

The Investigation

The investigation into Lebron’s death is ongoing. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information on how Lebron’s car ended up in the retention pond or if foul play is suspected.

The Community’s Response

Lebron’s death has sent shockwaves through the Kissimmee community. He was known for his skill as a barber and his warm personality. Customers and friends have taken to social media to share their memories of Lebron and express their condolences to his family.

The Legacy

Lebron’s legacy will live on through his business, Fadez Barber Shop. The shop, which he opened in 2017, quickly became a fixture in the community. Lebron was known for providing quality haircuts and building relationships with his clients.

The Importance of Mental Health

Lebron’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health. Many people in the barbershop industry work long hours and deal with the stresses of running a business. It’s important to check in on friends and loved ones who may be struggling and to seek help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Final Thoughts

Jose Lebron’s death is a devastating loss for the Kissimmee community. He will be remembered for his talent as a barber, his kind heart, and his impact on the people around him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

1. Jose Lebron

2. Obituary

3. Missing barbershop owner

4. Submerged car

5. Kissimmee