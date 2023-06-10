Deceased Hiker Michael Tu’s Obituary, Body Discovered near Mountain Peak in Northeast Lions Bay

Missing Hiker Michael Tu Found Deceased Near Mountain Peak Northeast of Lions Bay

Michael Tu, a 32-year-old hiker from Vancouver, was reported missing on Sunday, September 5, 2021, after failing to return from a solo hike in Cypress Provincial Park. After an extensive search, his body was found near the peak of Unnecessary Mountain, northeast of Lions Bay, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Michael was an experienced hiker who loved exploring the outdoors. He was known for his adventurous spirit and his passion for nature. His family and friends remember him as a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face.

The cause of Michael’s death has not been released, but foul play is not suspected. The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the incident.

Michael’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time. They have expressed their gratitude to the search and rescue teams, volunteers, and everyone who helped in the search for Michael.

Michael’s passing is a tragic loss to his family, friends, and the hiking community. He will be deeply missed.

Michael Tu Obituary Missing hiker Lions Bay Mountain peak