Deceased man found in Wood River Creek identified as Trever J. Oliver, 33, of South Roxana

Trever J. Oliver : Deceased man identified as Trever J. Oliver found in Wood River Creek in Alton, says Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn
ALTON — Authorities have identified a deceased man found in Wood River Creek Friday evening in Alton.
According to Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn, 911 authorities were notified at 6:05 p.m. Friday of a man whose body was seen submerged in Wood River Creek near the intersection of the creek and East Broadway.
News Source : Ron DeBrock
