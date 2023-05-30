Deceased man found in Wood River Creek identified as Trever J. Oliver, 33, of South Roxana

ALTON — Authorities have identified a deceased man found in Wood River Creek Friday evening in Alton.

According to Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn, 911 authorities were notified at 6:05 p.m. Friday of a man whose body was seen submerged in Wood River Creek near the intersection of the creek and East Broadway.

The man has been identified as Trever J. Oliver, 33, of South Roxana.

Nonn said responding officers found the man in a prone position with his head submerged underneath the water. Nonn said Oliver was known to be in the general area prior to his death.

He was pulled to shore by Alton Police and secured until the arrival of Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Christopher Hartman who pronounced death at 6:44 p.m.

Nonn said an autopsy has been conducted to shed light on the cause and manner of death, and preliminary results of the autopsy failed to reveal overt signs of nefarious involvement. A final determination of the cause of death, as well as the results of routine toxicological testing, remain pending.

The case remains under investigation by Alton Police and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Funeral arrangements are pending with Gray Funeral Home of Wood River.