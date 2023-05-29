Deceased toddler forced to be carried by parents in Tamil Nadu village due to lack of motorable road

Dhanushka, victim of snake bite in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore : Deceased toddler forced to be carried on foot by parents in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore due to muddy road: Report

The ambulance carrying the body of an 18-month-old child who died after being bitten by a snake in a tribal hamlet in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore was reportedly unable to proceed on a mud road, forcing the child’s parents and grandmother to carry the body on foot for some distance. The incident, which took place in Athiramarathu Kollai, has been widely shared on social media. The child’s parents, Viji and Priya, took their daughter to a government hospital in Anaicut, 12km from their home, but she died during treatment at Vellore Government Medical College. The Vellore Collector, P Kumaravel Pandian, visited the family and offered Rs 25,000 as financial assistance, stating that efforts were being made to upgrade the road. Pandian also said that the couple had not contacted Asha workers in the village, who were available for emergencies.

News Source : Janardhan Koushik

Toddler mortality Emergency medical services Ambulance accessibility Rural healthcare infrastructure Road infrastructure in Tamil Nadu