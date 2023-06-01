“Decision Fatigue Coping”: Coping with Decision Fatigue: Recognizing the Signs – Tips from Cleveland Clinic

Decision fatigue is a common phenomenon that affects many individuals in their daily lives. It occurs when a person becomes physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausted from making too many decisions throughout the day. While anyone can experience decision fatigue, it is most likely to occur when a person makes a lot of decisions every day, their decisions impact other people, they are in the midst of a difficult life situation, they are faced with uncertainty, or they have perfectionist tendencies.

The symptoms of decision fatigue can be subtle, and many individuals may not even be aware that they are experiencing it. Procrastination or decision avoidance, impulsivity, exhaustion, brain fog, irritability, feeling overwhelmed, regret or dissatisfaction, and physical discomfort are all common symptoms of decision fatigue. However, it is essential to note that decision fatigue is an acute experience, and if these symptoms persist, there may be a more chronic issue at play.

Preventing decision fatigue is possible by building protective measures into daily life. Removing choice from some elements of life, delegating tasks, prioritizing sleep, exercising, managing stress, and making time for self-care are all effective measures to prevent decision fatigue. By implementing these measures, individuals can reduce the likelihood of experiencing decision fatigue and ensure that they are making sound decisions throughout the day.

In conclusion, decision fatigue is a common phenomenon that affects individuals in various sectors of life. However, by recognizing the symptoms and taking proactive measures to prevent it, individuals can make better decisions and improve their overall quality of life.

