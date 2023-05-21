Declan Rice : Arsenal working on proposal for Declan Rice, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs

Arsenal Working on Proposal for West Ham United’s Declan Rice: Report

Arsenal is currently working on a proposal for West Ham United star Declan Rice, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs. Rice, who prefers to remain in London, has rejected offers of a new contract at West Ham, giving Arsenal hope of striking a deal. The Gunners have identified Rice as a top transfer target and are confident of reaching an agreement with their Premier League rivals. Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City are also interested in Rice, but the midfielder’s desire to stay in London could give Arsenal and Chelsea an advantage. Rice has been in fine form this season and played a pivotal role in West Ham’s Europa Conference League final win over AZ Alkmaar.

