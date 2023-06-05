Decoding Nepali PM Prachanda’s motives: Mahakal Darshan, Indian citizenship and pleasing Modi – What is the underlying apprehension?

Prachanda’s Visit to India and the Citizenship Law Amendment in Nepal

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has returned home after his visit to India. This was Prachanda’s first official foreign tour after taking over as the PM.

Just before PM Prachanda’s visit, Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudyal suddenly approved a major amendment in the country’s citizenship law. Earlier, President Bidya Devi Bhandari, a supporter of KP Oli, had stopped the bill to change the citizenship law even after sending it several times.

Analysts are seeing both these decisions as an attempt by Prachanda to please India and the Modi government.

After the change in this citizenship law, now if a woman from India marries a Nepali husband, she will immediately get citizenship of Nepal with political rights. This will benefit the women of Bihar, UP and Uttarakhand. India was demanding this for a long time, which will happen to the Madheshis living in the Terai region of Nepal.

He said that through this step, Prachanda tried to show that he is rectifying his old mistake and now gives importance to India’s cause.

Former guerrillas of Nepal and associates of Prachanda are also demanding this inquiry. If this investigation happens, then Prachanda and many leaders of his party CPN Maoist can go to jail on charges of murder. They are accused of serious violations of human rights.

That is why Prachanda is trying to distance himself from China and show himself closer to Hindutva. Ghimire said that Prachanda got what he wanted from Delhi through this visit.

Mahakal temple visit Indian citizenship bill Nepali-Indian diplomatic relations Fear of Google’s power Modi’s influence in South Asia