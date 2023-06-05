“Decorative Wall Panels” : Decorate Your Home with Bac-Bac Mat 4′ x 8′ Decorative Wall Panels from amaZulu Inc.

amaZulu Inc. Bac-Bac Mat Decorative Wall Panels – 4′ x 8′ | Home Décor for Living Room, Bedroom and TV Wall | Wainscot and Decorative Ceiling Treatment



amaZulu Inc’s Bac Bac Mat is a versatile textured decorative wall panel that can transform any room into a tropical or contemporary paradise. The natural tile can be used to cover curved surfaces or as an accent wallpaper in the kitchen, living room, or guest bathroom. This DIY tropical wallpaper can also be used as a decorative Balinese ceiling, trimmed with bamboo slats from amaZulu Inc. The wall cladding material comes in two color options, honey and tan or dark brown and mocha, and is available in 4’ x 8’ wall sheets. Installing this natural tile requires no special skills, only a good contact adhesive or staple gun.

amaZulu Inc’s Bac Bac Mat is not only perfect for home DIY projects but also for commercial use. The island veneer can be cut to size for cabinet inserts, tiki bar countertops, or hobby crafts. The tropical inspired panel can be used to create wainscots in the bedroom or living room and can be used to clad support poles or texture headboards in large bamboo tiles. Construction companies use Bac Bac Mat to theme restaurants, resorts, and zoos. The natural lightweight covering can also revive ceilings or walls in covered outdoor areas such as patio ceilings, palapa interiors, or outdoor kitchens.

Installing Bac Bac Mat is a breeze with easy-to-follow instructions. Cut the panel to size easily by adding tape to both sides, then use sharp scissors to cut in the center of the tape to prevent unraveling. Attach the natural paneling using mechanical fasteners (staples) and contact adhesive. Finish off the wainscot with amaZulu Inc’s bamboo slats, available on Amazon.

Bac Bac Mat is best for interior applications but can also be used in covered outdoor areas as long as the elements do not come in direct contact with the natural tile. The textured wall panel is a great way to add a touch of the tropics to any room or commercial space. With its easy installation and versatility, Bac Bac Mat is the perfect paredes decorativas.



