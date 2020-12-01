Dee Benson Death -Dead – Obituaries: Utah Judge Dee Benson has Died – .

Utah Judge Dee Benson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

“Gov. Gary Herbert on Twitter: “Judge Benson served respectfully and was a great example of dedication and sacrifice. His presence on the bench will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as they mourn his passing. ”

Judge Benson served respectfully and was a great example of dedication and sacrifice. His presence on the bench will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as they mourn his passing. pic.twitter.com/4M8cPDjHos — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) November 30, 2020

Great tribute to a great man. I had the pleasure of covering some cases in front of him. He was discerning and had a quick wit. RIP. U.S. District Judge Dee Benson dies at age 72 https://t.co/owJgI1ikHM via @DeseretNews — Amy Joi O’Donoghue (@Amyjoi16) November 30, 2020

Tributes

This is so sad. Judge Benson was a great judge with a good sense of humor. A quick story. A few years ago, he and I were on our way to a CLE in Park City. We had to ride the gondola together up to the Canyons resort, just the two of us. 1/2https://t.co/RuwolHUIZ1 — Adam (Space Lawyer) (@adam_alba) November 30, 2020

Landon Magnusson wrote

Judge Benson gave me my first “clerking” experience as a rising 2L extern.

He made the bus trips from Provo to SLC incredibly worthwhile, taking individual time to work with me–just some kid attending his alma mater. The world lost a great one.

It is difficult to imagine Utah’s federal bench and bar without Judge Dee Benson’s presence and positive influence. Judge Benson served as a shining example of professionalism, kindness and courtesy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Judge Benson’s family at this time. — US Attorney Utah (@DUTnews) November 30, 2020

Senator Orrin G. Hatch, Chairman Emeritus of the Hatch Foundation, released the following statement on the passing of Judge Dee Benson: #utpol pic.twitter.com/9xF9bO08eI — Orrin G. Hatch Foundation (@OrrinHatch) November 30, 2020