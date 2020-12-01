Dee Benson Death -Dead – Obituaries: Utah Judge Dee Benson has Died – .

Utah Judge Dee Benson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

“Gov. Gary Herbert on Twitter: “Judge Benson served respectfully and was a great example of dedication and sacrifice. His presence on the bench will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as they mourn his passing. ”

Tributes 

Landon Magnusson wrote
Judge Benson gave me my first “clerking” experience as a rising 2L extern.
He made the bus trips from Provo to SLC incredibly worthwhile, taking individual time to work with me–just some kid attending his alma mater. The world lost a great one.

