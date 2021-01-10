Dee Rowe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Coach Dee Rowe has Died .

Coach Dee Rowe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

RIP Coach Dee Rowe – a great coach and leader but a better man . Sending our thoughts and prayers to the Rowe family and the @UConnMBB family . pic.twitter.com/qA3GGHb6Pp — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) January 10, 2021

Jay Wright @VUCoachJWright RIP Coach Dee Rowe – a great coach and leader but a better man . Sending our thoughts and prayers to the Rowe family and the @UConnMBB family .