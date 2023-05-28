“Deep Fried Chicken Liver Recipe”: Delicious Recipe for Deep Fried Chicken Liver / Perfect Chicken Liver Dish for Dinner

Tasty Deep Fried Chicken Liver Recipe

Chicken liver is a delicious and affordable source of protein, and when it’s deep-fried, it becomes a tasty snack or meal that you can enjoy any time of the day. Deep-frying chicken liver is an easy and quick way to cook it, and it’s also a great way to add flavor and texture to the liver. In this article, we’ll show you how to make a tasty deep-fried chicken liver recipe that’s perfect for dinner.

Ingredients

1 pound of chicken liver

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of paprika

1/2 cup of milk

1/2 cup of vegetable oil

Instructions

Prepare the chicken liver by cutting it into bite-sized pieces and removing any membranes or veins. In a shallow dish, mix together the flour, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and paprika. In another shallow dish, pour the milk. Dip each piece of chicken liver in the milk, then coat it in the flour mixture. Repeat until all pieces of chicken liver are coated. In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the coated chicken liver to the skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crispy. Remove the chicken liver from the skillet and place it on a paper towel-lined plate to remove excess oil. Serve hot and enjoy!

Variations

This deep-fried chicken liver recipe is versatile and can be customized to your liking. Here are some variations you can try:

Spicy: Add 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper to the flour mixture for a spicy kick.

Crispy: Add 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs to the flour mixture for extra crunch.

Sweet: Serve the chicken liver with a side of honey mustard dipping sauce.

Savory: Add 1/2 teaspoon of dried thyme and 1/2 teaspoon of dried rosemary to the flour mixture for a savory flavor.

Final Thoughts

Deep-fried chicken liver is a simple and delicious way to enjoy this affordable source of protein. This recipe is easy to make and can be customized to your liking with different spices and dipping sauces. Serve it as a snack or as a main course for dinner, and enjoy the rich flavor and crispy texture of deep-fried chicken liver.

Fried Chicken Liver Recipe Crispy Chicken Liver Southern Fried Chicken Liver Chicken Liver Appetizer Chicken Liver Stir Fry

News Source : Kdeb Cooking

Source Link :Tasty Deep Fried Chicken Liver Recipe / Best Chicken Liver Cooking for Dinner/