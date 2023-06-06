Deepfake Phone Scams: Detecting and Preventing Deepfake Phone Scams: 5 Effective Techniques

Protecting Yourself from the Threat of Voice Deepfakes

The rise of deepfakes poses an ever-evolving threat as AI technology advances. Of particular concern is voice spoofing, also known as voice cloning, which uses AI to create a realistic-sounding recording of someone’s voice. Fraudsters have used voice deepfakes to replicate familiar voices, such as a relative or a bank representative, tricking consumers into parting with money or providing sensitive information.

The Danger of Deepfakes

Voice deepfakes are a sophisticated form of cybercrime that can cause serious harm. Scammers have used deepfakes to gain access to sensitive information or trick people into believing they are speaking with someone they know or trust. In one recent incident, scammers tricked a couple of grandparents into thinking their grandson was locked in prison and needed money for bail, using a replica of his voice to plead for help.

Consumers need to be vigilant and cautious to protect themselves from these types of scams. Vijay Balasubramaniyan, co-founder and CEO of Pindrop, a voice authentication and security company, offers five signs that the voice on the other end may be AI.

Signs of a Deepfake Attack

There are several signs to look out for when dealing with unsolicited calls or messages that could be a deepfake attack.

Long Pauses and Distorted Voices

Deepfakes still require the attacker to type sentences that are converted into the target’s voice. This often takes time and results in long pauses. These pauses are unsettling to the consumer, especially if the request on the other end is urgent and has a lot of emotional manipulation. If the voice sounds artificial or distorted in any way, it could be a sign of a deepfake. Consumers should also be on the lookout for any unusual speech patterns or unfamiliar accents.

Unexpected or Out-Of-Character Requests

If you receive a phone call or message that seems out of character for the person you know or the organization contacting you, it could be a sign of a deepfake attack. Especially if you are subjected to emotional manipulation and high-pressure tactics that are trying to compel you to help the caller, hang up and independently call back the contact using a known phone number.

Verify the Identity of the Caller

Consumers should ask the caller to provide personal information or to verify their identity using a separate channel or method, such as an official website or an email. This can help to confirm that the caller is who they claim to be and reduce the risk of fraud.

Stay Informed

Consumers should keep up-to-date with the latest developments in voice deepfake technology and how fraudsters use it to commit scams. By staying informed, you can better protect yourself against potential threats. The FTC lists the most common phone scams on their website.

Invest in Liveness Detection

Liveness detection is a technique used to detect a spoof attempt by determining whether the source of a biometric sample is a live human being or a fake. This technology is offered by companies such as Pindrop and others to help companies detect whether employees are speaking to a real human or a machine pretending to be one. Consumers also need to ensure they do business with companies that are aware of this risk and have taken steps to protect their assets with these countermeasures.

Conclusion

Voice deepfakes are a serious threat that can cause significant harm. Consumers need to be vigilant and cautious when dealing with unsolicited calls or messages. By being aware of the signs of a deepfake attack and investing in liveness detection, consumers can better protect themselves from potential threats.

