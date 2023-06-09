Deepika Chikhaliya’s Anger Towards Kriti: A Hot Topic in Trending News, KISS a Thing of the Past

Mumbai: Kriti Sanon Controversy

Kriti Sanon is currently in the spotlight due to a controversy surrounding her upcoming film ‘Adipurush’, in which she plays the role of ‘Mata Sita’. Recently, a video surfaced of the film’s director, Om Raut, hugging and kissing the actress in a temple. This incident has sparked outrage on social media, with users accusing the duo of hurting religious sentiments.

Actress Deepika Chikhaliya, who played ‘Mata Sita’ in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’, has also spoken out about the controversy. In an interview with Aajtak.in, Deepika condemned the actions of Kriti and Om Raut, stating that modern-day stars do not fully understand the emotions of the characters they portray. She emphasized that during her time, actors playing religious figures were treated like gods and never did anything that would hurt people’s sentiments.

The controversy continues to make headlines as the release of ‘Adipurush’ draws near.

Tags:

Adipurush

Bollywood

Deepika Chikhalia

Kriti Sanon

FIRST PUBLISHED: June 09, 2023

Deepika Chikhaliya Kriti Bollywood feud Celebrity drama Social media outrage