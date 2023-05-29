Deepika Padukone Biography: Biography of Deepika Padukone: Family, Age, Career, Top Movies, Education, Awards, Interesting Facts, Net Worth

Deepika Padukone: A Biography

Deepika Padukone is a name that needs no introduction in the Indian film industry. She is a Bollywood icon and one of the most popular actresses in the country. Deepika was born on January 5, 1986, in Copenhagen, Denmark. She is the daughter of former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. Deepika has a younger sister named Anisha Padukone.

Education and Early Career

Deepika completed her schooling from Sophia High School in Bangalore. She then pursued a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Indira Gandhi National Open University. During her college years, Deepika took up modelling and was featured in several advertisements and music videos. She also appeared in the Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar in 2006.

Career in Bollywood

Deepika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The movie was a huge commercial success and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She then went on to act in several successful films such as ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’, and many more. Deepika has also ventured into Hollywood with the film ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ in 2017.

Top Movies

Deepika has acted in several successful films throughout her career. Some of her top movies include:

Om Shanti Om

Love Aaj Kal

Cocktail

Chennai Express

Bajirao Mastani

Padmaavat

Chhapaak

Awards and Recognition

Deepika has won several awards and accolades for her performances in films. She has won three Filmfare Awards for Best Actress for her roles in ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Piku’, and ‘Padmaavat’. She has also won several other awards such as the IIFA Award, Screen Award, and Zee Cine Award.

Personal Life

Deepika is married to fellow Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2018. They have since become one of the most popular couples in the Indian film industry.

Facts

Deepika was a state-level badminton player before pursuing a career in modelling and acting.

She is fluent in several languages including Hindi, English, Kannada, and Tamil.

Deepika is known for her philanthropic work and has been associated with several charities and foundations.

Net Worth

As of 2021, Deepika Padukone’s net worth is estimated to be around $40 million. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and has several brand endorsements under her name.

Conclusion

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. She has made a name for herself with her hard work, dedication, and passion for acting. Her journey from a model to a Bollywood icon is truly inspiring and a testament to her talent and perseverance.

