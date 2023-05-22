Deer Meat for Dinner’s Robert Arrington suffers stroke following a fall

Deer Meat for Dinner Founder Robert Arrington Suffers Stroke After Fall

Robert Arrington, the founder of Deer Meat for Dinner, suffered a stroke after a fall at his home in Florida. The popular outdoor cooking personality is known for his love of hunting and fishing, and his ability to turn the game he harvests into delicious meals.

The Accident

Arrington fell while working on his dock, hitting his head and knocking himself unconscious. He was found by his wife, who called for emergency medical services. He was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a stroke.

The Road to Recovery

Arrington has been in the hospital since the accident, and is currently undergoing physical therapy to regain his strength and mobility. His family has been updating his social media followers on his progress, and he has received an outpouring of support from his fans.

Arrington’s wife, Sarah, posted on Instagram, “Thank you all for the prayers, love and support for Robert. He is doing better every day and we are so grateful for all of the amazing people who have reached out to us during this difficult time.”

The Impact on Deer Meat for Dinner

The stroke has forced Arrington to take a step back from his popular YouTube channel, Deer Meat for Dinner. The channel has over 2 million subscribers and features Arrington cooking a variety of wild game and fish. His wife has been posting videos on the channel in his absence, but fans are eagerly awaiting his return.

Arrington’s stroke is a reminder that accidents can happen to anyone, even those who are physically active and healthy. It is important to always take precautions and stay safe, especially when working with heavy machinery or in potentially dangerous environments.

Final Thoughts

Robert Arrington’s stroke is a setback, but his family and fans are confident that he will make a full recovery. His love of the outdoors and passion for cooking will undoubtedly continue to inspire others, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

