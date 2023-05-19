“Deer therapy”: Deer Therapy Emerges as a Global Treatment Approach, Beyond Lithuania

Deer therapy: a unique approach to healing and team building

Animal-assisted therapy has become increasingly popular in recent years, and for good reason. Spending time with animals has been shown to have numerous physical and emotional benefits, from reducing stress and anxiety to improving social skills and self-esteem. But while most people might think of dogs or horses as the go-to therapy animals, there’s another creature that’s gaining recognition for its therapeutic properties: the red deer.

The birth of Elnių SPA

Rima Janužytė, one of the founders of the exclusive therapeutic deer farm “Elnių SPA”, says that red deer can be both excellent therapeutic animals for children with various disabilities and create a positive atmosphere at corporate team events. The idea for Elnių SPA came about when Janužytė and her colleagues noticed the calming effect that deer had on people during their visits to the farm. They began to explore the potential of deer therapy and how it could benefit different groups of people.

Therapeutic benefits of red deer

According to Janužytė, red deer have a unique energy that can help to soothe and heal. They are gentle animals that have a calming effect on people, making them ideal for those with anxiety, depression, or other mental health conditions. Children with autism or developmental disabilities can also benefit from spending time with the deer, as it can help to improve their social skills and emotional regulation.

Additionally, the antlers of male deer contain high levels of testosterone, which is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties. This has led to the development of deer antler velvet supplements, which are used to treat a range of health conditions, from arthritis to asthma.

Corporate team building with deer

While the therapeutic benefits of red deer are well-documented, they can also be used to create a positive atmosphere at corporate team events. Janužytė says that spending time with the deer can help to reduce stress and improve communication among team members. “Deer have a way of bringing people together,” she says. “They create a sense of unity and help to break down barriers.”

At Elnių SPA, corporate teams can participate in a range of activities, from feeding and petting the deer to taking part in guided meditation sessions. The farm also offers team-building exercises that involve working with the deer to complete tasks and solve problems. Janužytė says that these activities can help to improve leadership skills, communication, and trust among team members.

The future of deer therapy

While red deer therapy is still a relatively new concept, it’s gaining popularity around the world. Janužytė says that she’s received interest from people in countries such as Japan and the United States who are interested in starting their own deer therapy programs. She believes that the therapeutic benefits of red deer are only just beginning to be explored and that there’s still much to learn about how these animals can help us heal and grow.

As more people become aware of the benefits of animal-assisted therapy, it’s likely that we’ll see an increase in the use of unconventional therapy animals like red deer. Whether used to help children with disabilities or to improve team dynamics in the workplace, these gentle creatures have the power to inspire and heal.

