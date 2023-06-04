Deerfield school board member Maureen Wener dies in hit-and-run while cycling in Highland Park

Maureen Wener victim : Deerfield school board member Maureen Wener dies after hit-and-run while bicycling in Highland Park

Maureen Wener, a 49-year-old Deerfield school board member, passed away on Friday after being hit by a vehicle while riding her bicycle near Deerfield Road and Piccadilly Road in Highland Park. An autopsy conducted by Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek revealed that Wener died from blunt force injuries. The incident occurred around 12:37 p.m., and the offending vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. Wener was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she succumbed to her injuries. The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) was called to assist in the investigation, and Deerfield Road between Carriage Way and Ridge Road was shut down for several hours. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Highland Park Police Department.

News Source : Lake and McHenry County Scanner

