Defense Requests Brain Development Expert at Linda Frickey Trial, Victim Named

A hearing was held for the Linda Frickey case in New Orleans on May 19th to determine if the defense can bring in an expert to discuss juvenile brain development. Linda Frickey was killed in a carjacking in March 2022 by four teenagers who are scheduled to be tried in 2024. The defense requested an expert to explain juvenile brain development during the trial, but the state is trying to block the request, arguing that since the defendants pled not guilty, they couldn’t plead insanity during the trial. Frickey’s family attended the hearing and made a statement afterward. The judge also set a March 18 deadline for both the state and the defense to have all DNA evidence ready for trial. A ruling on the expert request and a competency hearing for Lanyra Theophile is expected on May 25th.

