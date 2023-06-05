“Defensive tackle draft 2019”: The Good and Bad of the 2019 NFL Draft’s Defensive Tackle Selections: Top 10 Picks Reviewed

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with another episode of Move the Sticks, a podcast where they discuss all things NFL. In this episode, they cover a wide range of topics, including Aaron Rodgers, defensive tackles, and the 2019 NFL Draft.

The episode kicks off with the guys giving their takeaways from an article about Aaron Rodgers by The Athletic. They discuss how Rodgers is perceived by his teammates and how his leadership style may have changed over the years. They also talk about his on-field performance and how he compares to other elite quarterbacks in the league.

Next, the duo continues a new series for the summer, where they each draft their top 5 defensive tackles in the NFL. They discuss the attributes that make a great defensive tackle, such as size, strength, and agility. They also talk about the different roles that defensive tackles play in different defensive schemes.

The conversation then turns to a new segment called “hits and misses,” where DJ talks about the 2019 NFL Draft and the picks he hit on and missed on in this draft class. Bucky tries to guess which players DJ is referring to, and they discuss the players’ performances in their rookie seasons.

Overall, this episode of Move the Sticks offers a fascinating look into the NFL and the players who make it great. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or just a casual observer, there’s something here for everyone. So if you’re looking for a fun and informative podcast about the NFL, be sure to check out Move the Sticks.

News Source : NFL

Source Link :Top 10 defensive tackle draft; 2019 NFL Draft’s hits and misses/