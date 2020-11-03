Degen Sanders Death -Dead : Degen Sanders of Percy, Illinois has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Degen R. Sanders of Percy, Illinois has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
Degen R. Sanders of Percy, Illinois July 7, 1989 – November 1, 2020 PERCY – Degen R. Sanders, 31, of Percy, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Sparta Community Hospital. Degen was born in Carbondale, Illinois, on July 7, 1989, the son of Loren Richard and Ann Degenhardt Sanders. He was a Correctional Officer for Menard Correctional Center, Menard, IL. Degen was of the Lutheran faith. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #3960, Steeleville; lifetime NRA member; and Eagle Scout, Troop #348 of Steeleville. Degen enjoyed hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Source: Obituary | Degen R. Sanders of Percy, Illinois | Wilson’s Funeral Home
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.