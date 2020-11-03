Degen Sanders Death -Dead : Degen Sanders of Percy, Illinois has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

November 3, 2020
Degen Sanders Death -Dead : Degen Sanders of Percy, Illinois has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Degen R. Sanders of Percy, Illinois has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

Degen R. Sanders of Percy, Illinois July 7, 1989 – November 1, 2020 PERCY – Degen R. Sanders, 31, of Percy, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Sparta Community Hospital. Degen was born in Carbondale, Illinois, on July 7, 1989, the son of Loren Richard and Ann Degenhardt Sanders.  He was a Correctional Officer for Menard Correctional Center, Menard, IL.  Degen was of the Lutheran faith.  He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #3960, Steeleville; lifetime NRA member; and Eagle Scout, Troop #348 of Steeleville.  Degen enjoyed hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities.  Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Source: Obituary | Degen R. Sanders of Percy, Illinois | Wilson’s Funeral Home

