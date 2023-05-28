“Deghi Korma recipe”: Original Recipe for Deghi Korma or Chawal Served at Weddings

Introduction

Deghi Korma and Deghi Chawal are traditional dishes that are commonly served at weddings and other special occasions in Pakistan. These dishes are known for their rich and spicy flavors and are often accompanied by a variety of sides such as raita and salad. In this article, we will be sharing the original recipe for Deghi Korma and Deghi Chawal, as well as some tips for making them extra delicious.

Ingredients for Deghi Korma

To make Deghi Korma, you will need the following ingredients:

1 kg mutton or beef

2 cups ghee or oil

2-3 onions, finely sliced

2 tbsp ginger paste

2 tbsp garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

5-6 green cardamom pods

1 black cardamom pod

3-4 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 bay leaf

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp salt

1 cup yogurt

1 cup water

Ingredients for Deghi Chawal

To make Deghi Chawal, you will need the following ingredients:

2 cups basmati rice, soaked for 30 minutes

4 cups water

2 tbsp ghee

1 onion, finely sliced

2-3 green cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick

2 cloves

1 bay leaf

1 tsp salt

Instructions for Deghi Korma

Heat the ghee or oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the sliced onions and fry until golden brown. Add the ginger and garlic paste and fry for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add the cumin seeds, coriander seeds, green cardamom pods, black cardamom pod, cloves, cinnamon stick, and bay leaf. Fry for another minute. Add the mutton or beef and fry until browned on all sides. Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the yogurt and water and mix well. Cover the pot and cook on low heat for 2-3 hours until the meat is tender and the gravy is thick. Serve hot with Deghi Chawal.

Instructions for Deghi Chawal

In a large pot, bring the water to a boil. Add the soaked rice and cook for 5-6 minutes until the rice is half-cooked. Drain the rice and set aside. In the same pot, heat the ghee over medium-high heat. Add the sliced onion and fry until golden brown. Add the green cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, cloves, and bay leaf. Fry for another minute. Add the half-cooked rice and salt. Mix well. Cover the pot and cook on low heat for 10-15 minutes until the rice is fully cooked. Serve hot with Deghi Korma.

Tips for Making Deghi Korma and Deghi Chawal

Use good quality meat for the korma for the best flavor and texture.

You can also add potatoes and carrots to the korma for added nutrition and flavor.

For extra richness, you can add cream or milk to the korma.

To make the chawal even more flavorful, you can add some whole spices such as cloves and cardamom to the boiling water before adding the rice.

You can also add some saffron to the chawal for a more luxurious flavor and aroma.

Conclusion

Deghi Korma and Deghi Chawal are classic dishes that are perfect for special occasions or when you want to treat yourself to a delicious and hearty meal. Follow the above recipe and tips to make these dishes even more delicious and memorable. Enjoy!

