“Degi Style Zarda Recipe”: Fast and Easy Degi Style Zarda Recipe by Chef Zarnak Sidhwa for Sweet Rice

Special Zarda Quick Recipe

Zarda is a popular sweet rice dish that is often served during special occasions, such as weddings and festivals. It is a traditional Pakistani and Indian dish that is usually prepared with rice, sugar, and a variety of nuts and spices. In this article, we will be sharing Chef Zarnak Sidhwa’s recipe for Degi style Zarda, which is a quick and easy version of this delicious dessert.

Ingredients

1 cup of white basmati rice

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

1/2 cup of ghee

1/4 cup of mixed nuts (almonds, pistachios, and cashews)

1/4 cup of raisins

1/4 teaspoon of yellow food color

1/4 teaspoon of green cardamom powder

Instructions

Wash the rice thoroughly and soak it in water for 30 minutes. In a large pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil and add the soaked rice. Cook the rice on medium heat until it is tender and all the water has been absorbed. This should take about 15-20 minutes. In a separate pan, heat the ghee and add the mixed nuts and raisins. Fry them for a few minutes until they are golden brown. Add the sugar and water to the pan and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Once the sugar has dissolved, add the yellow food color and green cardamom powder to the pan and stir well. Finally, add the cooked rice to the pan and mix well with the sugar syrup and nuts. Cover the pan and let the Zarda cook on low heat for 5-10 minutes until all the flavors have blended together. Once the Zarda is done, garnish it with some more nuts and serve hot.

Tips

If you don’t have yellow food color, you can use saffron instead.

You can adjust the amount of sugar to your taste.

Make sure to fry the nuts and raisins until they are golden brown, but be careful not to burn them.

You can add some rose water or kewra water to the sugar syrup for added flavor.

Conclusion

Zarda is a delicious and traditional sweet rice dish that is perfect for special occasions and festivals. This quick and easy recipe by Chef Zarnak Sidhwa is a great way to make Zarda in no time. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a mouthwatering dessert that will impress your guests. So, give this recipe a try and enjoy the delicious flavors of Degi style Zarda!

