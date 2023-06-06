“Degi Style Zarda Recipe”: Fast and Easy Degi Style Zarda Recipe by Chef Zarnak Sidhwa for Sweet Rice

Special Zarda Quick Recipe
Zarda is a popular sweet rice dish that is often served during special occasions, such as weddings and festivals. It is a traditional Pakistani and Indian dish that is usually prepared with rice, sugar, and a variety of nuts and spices. In this article, we will be sharing Chef Zarnak Sidhwa’s recipe for Degi style Zarda, which is a quick and easy version of this delicious dessert.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of white basmati rice
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 cup of water
- 1/2 cup of ghee
- 1/4 cup of mixed nuts (almonds, pistachios, and cashews)
- 1/4 cup of raisins
- 1/4 teaspoon of yellow food color
- 1/4 teaspoon of green cardamom powder
Instructions
- Wash the rice thoroughly and soak it in water for 30 minutes.
- In a large pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil and add the soaked rice.
- Cook the rice on medium heat until it is tender and all the water has been absorbed. This should take about 15-20 minutes.
- In a separate pan, heat the ghee and add the mixed nuts and raisins. Fry them for a few minutes until they are golden brown.
- Add the sugar and water to the pan and stir until the sugar has dissolved.
- Once the sugar has dissolved, add the yellow food color and green cardamom powder to the pan and stir well.
- Finally, add the cooked rice to the pan and mix well with the sugar syrup and nuts.
- Cover the pan and let the Zarda cook on low heat for 5-10 minutes until all the flavors have blended together.
- Once the Zarda is done, garnish it with some more nuts and serve hot.
Tips
- If you don’t have yellow food color, you can use saffron instead.
- You can adjust the amount of sugar to your taste.
- Make sure to fry the nuts and raisins until they are golden brown, but be careful not to burn them.
- You can add some rose water or kewra water to the sugar syrup for added flavor.
Conclusion
Zarda is a delicious and traditional sweet rice dish that is perfect for special occasions and festivals. This quick and easy recipe by Chef Zarnak Sidhwa is a great way to make Zarda in no time. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a mouthwatering dessert that will impress your guests. So, give this recipe a try and enjoy the delicious flavors of Degi style Zarda!
