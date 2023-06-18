Deicide Performs “Mindless Sheep Fear A God” Live at Brass Mug, Tampa FL – June 16, 2023 (Featuring the Controversial Song “Piss on Christ”)

PISS ON CHRIST – Mindless Sheep Fear A God Live on 6/16/23 at Brass Mug, Tampa FL Death Metal Deicide

Experience the brutal and unapologetic performance of PISS ON CHRIST as they showcase their unrelenting death metal prowess on their Mindless Sheep Fear A God live show at Brass Mug in Tampa, Florida on June 16, 2023. Witness the band’s raw energy and intense musicianship as they deliver their uncompromising blend of heavy riffs, thunderous drums, and guttural vocals that will leave you in awe.

Don’t miss this chance to catch one of the most influential death metal bands of all time, Deicide, as they unleash their fury on stage and set the crowd ablaze with their unrelenting aggression. PISS ON CHRIST will also be sharing the stage with other notable death metal acts, making this event a must-see for all metalheads and music enthusiasts.

Get your tickets now and join the mosh pit as we celebrate the power and intensity of death metal music. This is a show you won’t want to miss!

