Del Rounds Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Del Rounds has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 4. 2021
Del Rounds has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 4. 2021.
Ruth Pantoja Applegate 1d · With a broken heart I am sad to share Del Rounds WHS class of 1981 passed away unexpectedly yesterday in Arizona.
Source: (2) Widefield High School Memorial page | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Brenda DuPont
My heart is breaking for the Rounds family. Mr. Rounds passed Mar. 9, 2020, Donald passed May 2020 now Del. It is beyond words. RIP Del and my deepest thoughts and prayers are with the family. Love you all so much
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.