Del Rounds Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Del Rounds has Died.

Del Rounds has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 4. 2021.

Ruth Pantoja Applegate 1d · With a broken heart I am sad to share Del Rounds WHS class of 1981 passed away unexpectedly yesterday in Arizona.

Brenda DuPont

My heart is breaking for the Rounds family. Mr. Rounds passed Mar. 9, 2020, Donald passed May 2020 now Del. It is beyond words. RIP Del and my deepest thoughts and prayers are with the family. Love you all so much