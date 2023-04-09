Delaware mall shooting injures 3

Three individuals were wounded in a shooting incident that occurred in a food court at a mall located in Delaware.

Three injured in shooting at Delaware shopping center

Three people were injured in a shooting at the Christiana Mall in northern Delaware on Saturday night. According to Delaware State Police spokesman Jason Hatchell, the incident occurred around 6:43 p.m. local time in the mall’s food court.

Dispute led to shooting

Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting was a result of a dispute among several suspects and at least one of the victims. “Detectives believe” that the altercation led to the shooting, but it’s unclear how many suspects were involved. However, Hatchell added that detectives do not believe the shooting was random in nature, stating that “They didn’t come to the mall to pick a random victim and open fire.”

Mall evacuated, five hospitalized

Three gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment, while another five were hospitalized with injuries unrelated to the gunfire. After the incident, the mall was evacuated and remained closed for the night. A reunification center was set up at the mall’s north entrance to help reunite shoppers with their loved ones.

Eyewitness describes a chaotic scene

Shopper Elle Saulsbury told CBSPhiladelphia that the scene was chaotic as people started running and the fire alarm was pulled. Saulsbury, along with others, decided to run with the crowd.

Investigations ongoing

As at the time of reporting, no arrests have been made. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the motive behind the shooting and identify the suspects involved.

Location of the incident

The Christiana Mall is located in Christiana, a town approximately 40 miles southwest of Philadelphia.

CBS Weekend News Stories for April 8, 2023

Ben Ferencz, the last living Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at the age of 103

Norfolk Southern train derails in Pittsburgh